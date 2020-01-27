Mary Geneva B. Smith, 74, of Woodstock, GA, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeneville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Edna Booth; sister: Mildred Jones. She is survived by her brother: Douglas Booth; sister: Frances (Aubrey) Blackstock, both of Woodstock; son: Steve (Rhonda) Smith of Canton; daughter: Connie (Bobby) Post of Parrottsville, TN; grandchildren: Miranda (William) Babb, and Ryan Post; great-grandchildren: Fisher Holdway, Olivia Babb, Landon Babb; step-grandchild: Aliesha Tirevold; step-great-grandchild: Ian Tirevold; several other nieces and nephews also survive. Ms. Smith retired from Federal National Mortgage Association, and the Cherokee County Board of Education. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at South Canton Funeral Home Chapel. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.thescfh.com/. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ in her honor.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Jaynes Memorial Chapel
811 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary 's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
Jaynes Memorial Chapel
811 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary 's Service begins.
Jan 30
Graveside
Thursday, January 30, 2020
4:00PM
Mount Sterling Cemetery- Sulphur Springs
Mt Sterling Church
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary 's Graveside begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.