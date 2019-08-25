LT (USNR) David Richard Smith, age 82, joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He leaves his daughters, Diane Batka, husband Jeff Batka; Karen Smart, husband Paul Smart; Katharine Jerome, husband Jay Jerome; and grandchildren: Madelyn and Ryan Batka, and Katharine and William Smart; brother, Dr. Donald Smith and wife Mary Smith and their sons Andrew, Michael (dec) and Stephen Smith & his family. Born in Washington DC and raised mainly in Dayton, OH, he was the son of Richard and Marquise Smith. He spent much of his life in the Chicago, IL area and most recently resided in Marietta, GA, where he was a founding member of Marietta Community Church. David graduated with high honors from Kettering High School. He attended Northwestern University on a full academic scholarship, graduating with a degree in Business & Economics. Upon graduation he served as an officer in the Navy and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. David was a leader in the recycling industry. He started the recycling division at Continental Can Corporation, and continued to work and consult within the recycling industry. David also took pride in serving as the Chairman of the Board for the National Recycling Coalition. David had a passion for volunteer service and his church. He was an active member of Habitat for Humanity and served in many roles with Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, IL and Marietta Community Church. David was a generous and loving father, grandfather and community member. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A memorial service will be held August 26 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 148 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060.
