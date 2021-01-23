Julia 'Judy' Eleanor Schwartz Smith, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend, she was an inspiration to those who knew her. Judy was always loving, caring and interested in other people's wellbeing. Judy found joy in everyday life and enjoyed serving others, especially with her baked goods. She was born on September 14, 1939 in Gadsden, Alabama to her late parents Frank and Nellie Smith Schwartz. Judy was faithful as an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville. She was a Sunday school teacher and served in many different capacities at different churches. She served on a mission trip to Bolivia at the age of 62. One of Judy's favorite things to do was antique shopping and collecting. She built a warm and welcoming home for her family. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by the love of her of life, Joseph Bailey Smith, Jr. of Acworth, GA; sons, Rodney and his wife Lisa Smith of Kennesaw, GA, Rhett Butler Smith and his Fiancé Nancy Freeman of Carrollton, GA; daughter, Regina Smith Aycock and her husband Joel Aycock of Acworth, GA; brother, Ronnie Schwartz of Gadsden, AL; sister, Rosemary Butler of Oneonta, AL; grandchildren, Jarrod Smith of Marietta, GA, Ashlyn and her husband Seth Kingry of Euharlee, GA, Logan and his wife Sarah Smith of Dallas, GA, Ansley and her husband Will O'Neal of Athens, GA, Alyssa and her husband Brandon Perry of Dalton GA, Parker Smith of Smyrna, GA, Evan Smith of Marietta, GA, Nick Smith of Kennesaw, GA, Micah Aycock of Acworth, GA, AnnaBelle Smith of Kennesaw, GA, Macy Smith of Kennesaw, GA; six great grandchildren and a host of special friends. Her funeral service will take place at noon on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville, GA. This is a special date as it would have been Judy and J.B.'s 58th wedding anniversary. Reverend Bobby Moore will be officiating the service with Rodney and Regina providing a eulogy. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery with family only attending. Pastor Richard Poe will be officiating the Graveside Service. Micah, Brandon, Will, Jarrod, Logan and Parker will serve as Pallbearers.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.