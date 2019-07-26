Johnny Eugene Smith went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2019. Johnny was a native of Marietta, Ga. attended Sprayberry High School (Class of '73). Johnny retired from the Cobb County School District where he served as custodian at Sprayberry High School for thirty years. He also operated a Landscaping Business. Johnny was a member of EastWood Baptist Church in Marietta. Johnny is survived by loving family and friends.
