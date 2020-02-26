Mr. Ivey A. Smith Jr., age 81, of Acworth, passed peacefully, on February 24, 2020, with his loving family at his side. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church (315 Kurtz Rd. Marietta, GA. 30066) at 1:00. Visitation will be held before service from 11:00-12:30. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com
