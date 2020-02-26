Ivey Smith

Mr. Ivey A. Smith Jr., age 81, of Acworth, passed peacefully, on February 24, 2020, with his loving family at his side. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church (315 Kurtz Rd. Marietta, GA. 30066) at 1:00. Visitation will be held before service from 11:00-12:30. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com

To send flowers to the family of Ivey Smith, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM-12:30PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
315 Kurtz Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ivey's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
315 Kurtz Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ivey's Memorial Service begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.