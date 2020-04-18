Mrs. Dorothy Jean Smith, 90, of Austell went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 19, 2020. "Mama Jean" was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Austell where she spent many years ministering to those in, and around, her community. She dedicated her life to leading others to Jesus. She was a hard worker in her career and loved to travel. She will be remembered for her big heart and love of people, her church, and most of all her family. She is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Smith, mother Lucille Milam, father Jake Sartain; brothers Ed Sartain and Tom Milam; daughter Dorothy Pope; son Don Smith, and granddaughter Kaley Pope. She leaves behind her daughters Debbie Reiff of Hiram and Bonnie Moreland (David) of Powder Springs; Son in law Phil Pope of Dallas; Daughter in law Ellen Wilson of Marietta; grandchildren Kevin Pope (Christa), Ken Pope (Shelly), Karey Pope (Amanda), Korey Pope, Brooke Nelson (Paul), Emmy Marschalk (Paul), Donnie Smith, Bekah Bell (Shane), Mariah Wilson, Marcus Wilson, Shane Wilson (Nicole), Jaimy Warren, Jenny Camp, Cameron Reiff, Michael Moreland (Adriane), Matthew Moreland (Cameron), Steven Moreland (Myers), and 19 great-grandchildren. A live-stream funeral service will held on Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11:00. Please visit www.davisstruempf.com for further details. In lieu of flowers, Mama Jean requested that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church 4780 Flint Hill Road Austell, GA 30106.
