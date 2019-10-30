Courtney Hall Smith, 53, of Jasper Georgia, passed away October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Nov. 1, 2019 at 148 Church Street, Marietta, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church. The burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Courtney was a graduate of North Cobb High School and Southern Poly Technical College. She had a degree in Architecture and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Most recently Courtney was a beloved teacher at Mill Springs Academy. Courtney was talented and hard working. During her free time she would quilt, scrapbook, paint murals for schools, and coach basketball, golf and robotics. During this second round of cancer she traveled the world and often wore out those that traveled with her. Her greatest pride and joy was her three children. She was a fighter to the very end, unwilling to miss a day with her family until her Heavenly Father called her home. She left this earth surrounded by peace and love, a defiant smile on her face. She is survived by her husband Russell Smith; sons: Russ, Kyle and Yates Smith; mother and father, Arista and Lamar Hall; brothers: Cliff and Chandler Hall; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Mayes Ward Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to BCRF.org, the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
