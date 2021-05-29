Brenda Smith
Brenda Joan Smith, age 79 of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2021. Joan graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1960 and retired from Central Mortgage after many years of service. Although Joan had many serious health problems over the past few years, that did not deter her. She enjoyed eating out with her friends and spending time with her family. Joan will greatly be missed. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertie Mae Wilbur Smith and her niece, Stacey Lee Smith. Joan is survived by her sister Jean Smith and her brother Jimmy Smith. She is also survived by her nieces, Susan Neal, Leigh Anne Neal and Dr. Shelley Tickett as well as her Great Nieces, Aubrey Stevens and Layla Rae Neal.

