Brenda Joan Smith, age 79 of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2021. Joan graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1960 and retired from Central Mortgage after many years of service. Although Joan had many serious health problems over the past few years, that did not deter her. She enjoyed eating out with her friends and spending time with her family. Joan will greatly be missed. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertie Mae Wilbur Smith and her niece, Stacey Lee Smith. Joan is survived by her sister Jean Smith and her brother Jimmy Smith. She is also survived by her nieces, Susan Neal, Leigh Anne Neal and Dr. Shelley Tickett as well as her Great Nieces, Aubrey Stevens and Layla Rae Neal.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.