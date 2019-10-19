Beverly Sue Turner Smith passed away October 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Houston, Texas, and spent her childhood as a true daughter of the Navy, living in various states before returning to Texas for college. Beverly met her future husband, Harry K. Smith, in his home state of South Carolina. They married in 1954 and subsequently put down roots in Smyrna, Georgia. Beverly is fondly remembered for her love of gardening, genealogy, celebrating holidays with her family, and all things purple. She loved to travel, learning about various cultures (including the food), as well as hearing the histories and oral traditions. Beverly's energy and love for her family and friends will never be forgotten. Beverly is survived by her two children, Anita Brochstein and Bruce Smith, and three grandchildren, Sara Brochstein, Rachel Brochstein, and Abigail Brochstein. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The William Breman Jewish Home in Atlanta or The United Service Organizations (USO).
