Martha Nation Smiley, 81, departed this life peacefully at the age of 81 on August 31, 2019. Martha retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company after 35 years of service in 1995. For the past sixteen years, she was a member of the Music Ministry at Glade Road Baptist Church serving as the organist. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Reggie Smiley, her daughter Denise Drennan and her husband Kim Drennan and their two children Jeff and Leslie; her stepdaughter Alison Reed and her husband James and their three children Jack, Adam and Molly; as well as her sister-in-law Kathy Stone and her husband Fordyce; her sister-in-law Lee Nation; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and five sisters. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 7:00pm at Glade Road Baptist Church, 6570 Glade Road, Acworth, Georgia 30102, with visitation at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Oral Cancer Foundation at 1211 E. State Street, Boise, Idaho 83712 or Glade Road Baptist Church.
