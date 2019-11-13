Patricia Lockamy Sloman, age 76, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away at WellStar Tranquility Hospice on Sunday November 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Patricia was born September 3, 1943 in Marianna, FL. Patricia enjoyed music and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother and friend. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, James Sloman; father, John Lockamy; and mother, Madalyn Hornsby. She is survived by sons, Greg (Jean) Sloman, Chris (Gena) Sloman; daughter, Melissa Sloman; brother, Johnny (Jan) Lockamy; grandchildren, Jimmy (Lorin), Sarah, Max, Sierra, Bryan; 6 great grandchildren; 1 niece; 1 nephew; and close friends, Sandra Elroy and Andy Priest and Gigi and Tommy Waldroop. A visitation for Patricia will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with the funeral service following at 3:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, GA.
