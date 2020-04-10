Donna Kay Slider died peacefully April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband Victor Lee and their four children. Born in Wheeling, WV, she graduated from Marshall University with a degree in teaching. She traveled the world with her husband who served in the U.S. Navy for twenty years. Donna stayed home to raise their children, serving as PTA President, Sunday School teacher and other volunteer positions to best serve the community. Donna earned her Masters of Administration and went back to work as Executive Director of an assisted living center in Kennesaw, GA. Donna, Vic and their children were involved with mission trips to Guatemala, caring for children at the Casa Aleluya Orphanage and sponsoring children for the last 25 years. Donna and Vic retired early and moved to The Villages, FL in 2007, where Donna volunteered as Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, which feeds 200-300 people daily. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined social organizations and made many life-long friends. Donna organized numerous social gatherings, inviting new neighbors into her home and matching them up with volunteer jobs, social clubs and friends. She truly put forth effort to enrich all the lives of those who met her. Every summer, her grandchildren went to "Nanny & Papa Camp", where the kids would stay for a week doing activities like scavenger hunts, horseback riding and water parks. Donna and Vic participated fully in all their activities. Donna and Vic celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019. Donna was a true Light to all who knew her and an inspiration for living life to the fullest. She loved greatly, served immeasurably and had so much fun along the way. She is survived by her husband Victor Lee Slider, children Victoria Simitses (William), Jason Slider (Whitney), Nathan Slider (Jaime) and Amanda Elliott (Chris); brothers Larry Moyers (Donna), Richard Moyers (Deanna); grandchildren Alex Simitses, Madeline Slider, Jett Slider, Matthew Simitses, Ruthie Slider, Tripp Slider, Zoe Slider, Caleb Slider, Avree Slider, Luke Simitses, Leah Elliott, Ryan Elliott, Beckett Slider, Bentlee Slider, Lexi Elliott, several brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her dear brother Jarvis Moyers (Joan). A Celebration of Life for Donna Slider will be planned in the The Villages, FL in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor are requested for the Casa Aleluya at www.casaaleluya.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
