Billie Jean Skinner, 86 years old, of Canton, Ga went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held on November 27, 2019 at 2pm in the Historic Cheatham Hill Cemetery with Troy Hall Officiating and burial to follow. Billie Jean Skinner was born in Mineral Bluff, TN ON July 18, 1933. Billie Jean Skinner married Gus Joseph Skinner and moved to Marietta, Ga to start a family. Billie Jean Skinner is survived by her Son, James Richard Skinner; Daughter, Sandra Jo Esposito; Brothers, Jerry German, Randal German and Wallace German; Sister Gail Orr; and several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Billie Jean Skinner was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Joseph Skinner; Daughter Deborah Ann Skinner; and Mary Lynn Skinner Motter.
Service information
2:00PM
1861 Dallas Hwy SW
Marietta, GA 30064
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.