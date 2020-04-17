Marvin V. Sinkule, 87, of Marietta passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Due to the current gathering restrictions the family will hold a private graveside service. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lorraine Sinkule of Marietta; daughter, Cindy Andrews (Rick) of Cartersville; daughter, Sandy Thompson (Bill) of Canton; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marvin was born in Hallem, Nebraska in 1932. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked 34 years as a nuclear engineer and finished his career at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. After retirement Marvin and Lorraine spent their time traveling the world. He enjoyed hiking, square dancing, flying, golfing, swimming and wood working. Donations may be made in his honor to Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Road, Marietta, GA. 30064.
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Sinkule as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
