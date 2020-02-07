Laura Muse Siebert, 96, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly father on February 7, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1923 in Wellington, TX. She was working at the Pentagon when she met the love of her life, Alvin Siebert, who is surely dancing with her now. She spent most of her life in Savannah, GA until she moved to Marietta, GA to be closer to her loving daughter and family. Laura retired from the Corps of Engineers as a Personnel Management Specialist and received numerous medals and commendations during her career. She was a member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association). Laura taught Sunday School at Reformation Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir at Faith Lutheran Church in Savannah, GA. She was a former member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Savannah and a current member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Marietta, GA. She was an avid reader and Atlanta Braves fan. She traveled through Europe and South America after retirement with her husband. She was a woman of faith and rarely missed attending church. She passed this example onto her family and friends. She was "Gamma" to everyone. All who knew her loved her, and she will not be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin L. Siebert and her son, Alvin L. Siebert, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Laura Johnson, and son-in-law, Jimmy Johnson, of Marietta, GA; two granddaughters who adore her, Taylor Cleveland (Ryan) and Leslie Gilbert (Josh) of Marietta, GA; great grandchildren, Mason and Logan Cleveland and Josephine and Warren Gilbert; and several sweet nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, on Sunday, Feb. 9th from 2:00-4:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 W. 31st Street, Savannah on Monday, Feb. 10th at 11:00 am, with Pastor Peter Hartmann officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 West 31st. Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066.
