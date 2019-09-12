Robbie Pettry Sibley 1/13/1956 - 9/5/2019 Our Robbie, preceded in death by her beloved soulmate Quintus W. Sibley and her parents Don and Iris Pettry of Marietta, Georgia passed peacefully among family in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her three brothers and two sisters, as well as her seven nieces and 4 nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She attended Berry College and was a longtime paralegal for Troutman and Sanders and David P. Wallace, Esq., in Atlanta. As an early reader, Robbie at age 5 was greatly chastised by her mother for her under the covers flashlight reading of "Gone With the Wind" in its entirety. Robbie enjoyed the beautiful garden her brother John lovingly planted, and would select flowers regularly to deliver to the nearby nursing home. She will always be remembered for her love of her husband Q, books, great music, her numerous rescue dogs, Highlands, NYT crosswords (in ink), her famous lasagna, and her always gracious hospitality. Her unique sense of humor and detailed memory will be sorely missed by all. Memorials may be sent to boston@ABTR.org , they will be greatly received. Services: 1st Baptist Church of Highlands at 220 Main Street, Highlands, NC Saturday, September 21st at 4:00 p.m.
