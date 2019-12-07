Mr. Robert "Bobby" Conway Shore, age 67 of Marietta, formerly of Valdosta, GA, died Friday, December 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held 12:30 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Mr. Shore was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a United States Marine, serving in Vietnam. He was a graduate of McEachern High School and was employed by Xerox. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Marietta. Mr. Shore is survived by brothers Wayne Shore (Marcy) and Kevin Shore and Shaun Tracy all of Dallas, GA; sister Janet Griswell (Randy) of Cartersville; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 PM on Monday, December 9 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-424-4924 Carmichaelcares.com
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
12:30PM
2000 Cobb Parkway
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.