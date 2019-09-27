Carol Smith Shirley, 69 of Dallas, Georgia passed away September 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Historic Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Survivors are her husband Chuck Shirley; son Andy Powell; mother, Jimmie Smith; sister, Sandra Abbott (Jack); brother, Riley Smith (Joan); grandson, John Powell (Kelly); three great grandchildren, Easton Powell, Levi Powell, Jolene Powell; several nieces and nephews; one uncle Charlie Smith. Carol was born in Sandersville, Georgia and lived in Cobb County and Paulding County. She was a graduate of Marietta High School in 1968 and a graduate of Chattahoochee Business College in 1969. Carol was a Researcher, VA and FHA Mortgage Loan Processor and Underwriter for Heritage National Mortgage Company. She was a weather watcher for 11Alive News and a bookkeeper for Smith Brothers Service Station in Marietta. Her love in life was her family, wild animals and going to the beach. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.