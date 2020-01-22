Mary Sibyl Langston Shields, age 96, of Smyrna passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. A native of Trion, Georgia, Sibyl was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fred D. Shields, and parents, J.C. (Jake) and Bessie Langston. Granddaughter Kimberly Shields of San Antonio preceded her grandmother in death. Survivors include her four children: Robert Allen (Cheryl) Shields of San Antonio, Texas, Nancy Rilla Shields (Tom) Martin of Dacula, Georgia, Deborah Lee Shields Clifford, (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) and Samuel Kevin (Tracie) Shields of Atlanta, Georgia. Sibyl is survived by her two sisters, Ruby Eller of Marietta, Georgia and Nell Thomas of Trion, Georgia as well as a brother, Joe Langston of Trion, Georgia. She was a long-time and faithful member of the Central Church of Christ in Smyrna, Georgia. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, from 2-4 and 6-8; Saturday, January 25, from 11-1 at the Castellaw Funeral Home, Church Street, Smyrna, Georgia. The celebration of her life will begin at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Atlanta Bible Camp/Camp Inagehi.
