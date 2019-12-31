James Volley Sheppard, Sr., age 80, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with Rev. Tommy Young officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm, and Saturday, January 5th from 6pm until 9pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
