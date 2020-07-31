Charles Sheppard

Mr. Charles Allen Sheppard, age 63, of Marietta, passed away July 31, 2020. Al was born June 7, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sheppard. Survived by his mother, Joy Sheppard; sister, Sheila Moyer; brother, Eric Sheppard; 5 nieces, Lindsey Bailey (Aaron, River and Holden), Hannah O'Donnell, Kaylee Sheppard, Alyssa Sheppard, Carlie Moyer. A private graveside services was held at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Sheppard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.