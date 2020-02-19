Lamar Shelton, Lamar Shelton, 94, of Kennesaw, GA died February 18, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on February 21, 2020 at Kennesaw United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Feb 21
Lie in State
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kennesaw United Methodist Church
1801 Ben King Rd
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Kennesaw United Methodist Church
1801 Ben King Rd
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Feb 21
Burial
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00AM
Kennesaw City Cemetery
Cemetery St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
