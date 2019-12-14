Robert Wayne Shannon, 75, of Ball Ground Ga passed away at Northside Hospital November 27, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (Jenny), two daughters, Kim (William) Jiles and Kristy (Robby) Hubbard, grandchildren Hope, Brooke and Owen Jiles and Erin and Justin Hubbard. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. Shannon and Helen Tucker Shannon, of Savannah Ga. Mr. Shannon was cremated and requested no service.
