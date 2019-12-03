Bizzell Roberts Shanks of Marietta passed away on November 28, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th at St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta with the family receiving friends one hour prior. Mrs. Shanks was born in 1922 in Louisville, KY to Roy and Kate Roberts and grew up in Cherokee County. She attended Canton High School and then Agnes Scott college. Her first job along with college friends was with the Coca-Cola Company. Later she spent many happy days in Atlanta and Miami where she was chief stewardess with Delta Airlines. She married Edgar DeWitt Shanks, Jr., M.D. and lived in Atlanta with their three sons until his death. She and her three sons then moved to Marietta where they had many good friends, but always missed Atlanta. Bizzell was former member of the Honeysuckle Garden Club, and a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church. She enjoyed many wonderful trips. Some of her favorite things were her Bridge Clubs, crosswords puzzles, reading and her roses. She is predeceased by her husband and son, Edgar DeWitt Shanks, III. She is survived by two sons, Stephen Roberts Shanks and Richard Thomas Shanks. Also, a sister-in-law, Sylvia Roberts and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at the Family cemetery in Ball Ground, GA. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 161 Church Street N.W., Marietta, GA. 30060. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
161 Church Street N W
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
161 Church Street N W
Marietta, GA 30060
