Barbara T. Shackelford, 76, of Kennesaw, formerly of Griffin, died January 9, 2020 after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Elmer Shackelford, Sr. and Dorothy Shackelford, Barbara was also preceded in death by her disabled brothers, Elmer Owen "Bubba" Shackelford, Jr. and Gary Shackelford for whom she was devoted to helping her mother, Dorothy care for. After her mother died, Barbara cared for Bubba until he died in October of 2018. Barbara was an Eastern Airlines flight attendant for 29 years and loved traveling the world developing lifelong friendships. She later retired from Cotton States Insurance in Atlanta. She lived in Kennesaw for over 40 years and cherished her neighbors, Sue and Russ Cummings. Barbara was passionate about her family, her beloved pets and her friends. Survivors include her sister, JoAnn Nixon of Atlanta; niece, Christy Moss of Duluth; and nephew, Keith Nixon of Atlanta. Memorial services for Barbara T. Shackelford will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home. During Barbara's service the family would also like to celebrate the life of her beloved brother, Bubba. Private inurnment for both Barbara and Bubba will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Cobb County Humane Society, 148 Fairground Street, Marietta, GA 30060. For online condolences please visit www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com. Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1155 Everee Inn Road
Griffin, GA 30224
2:00PM
1155 Everee Inn Road
Griffin, GA 30224
