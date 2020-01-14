August 23, 1942 - January 8, 2020. On January 8, Jimmy Sessions passed peacefully at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer. From Columbus, Georgia. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil James Sessions, Sr. and Mary Livingston Sessions. He is survived by his daughters Allison Scarbrough (Mark) and Kimberly Wood (Chad), grandson Tanner Wood, sister Jan Shackelford (Garnett) and loving niece and nephew Brooke Tew and John Shackelford. Jimmy worked in the construction industry for 45+ years in both Columbus, GA. and Atlanta, GA. until he retired in early 2000. He was an avid bird hunter traveling many places to experience what he loved, but his most enjoyable time was in South Georgia with his cherished hunting dogs. He also loved fishing, spending many weekends on West Point Lake. Jimmy was always the life of the party and will be missed by all. A special thanks to WellStar Hospice Care and Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers for the loving care and support. Services will be held at 3:00p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA with Minister Ben Beaver officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jimmy Sessions or to your local animal rescue organization. Arrangements by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.