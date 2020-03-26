Sarah Wunderly Serena, having had a full life of 99 years, died peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was born in McKeesport, PA, and lived in Monroeville, PA for 30 years, a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was married for 59 years to Earl Serena, who preceded her in death. Sarah and Earl had two daughters, Marilyn Jack and Nancy Galbraith, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Sarah was a member of First United Lutheran church in Kennesaw, and took pleasure in hosting a weekly Bible study. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Lutheran church. A memorial service will be announced, to be held at the Georgia National cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Serena as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.