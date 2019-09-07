Stephen Serafin, age 73 of Marietta, GA passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1946 to the late Joseph Stephen Serafin and Elynor Clinton Curtis. He was raised in Brick, NJ and lived for many years in CA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Rebecca Serafin, daughter Kim Egri, son-in-law Zak Cline Egri and daughter Amanda Serafin. Nieces; Stephanie Anderson, Christina Anderson, Jessica Anderson and nephew Matthew Anderson. He did not want a funeral and wants people to remember him the way he was instead of after his brief battle with pancreatic cancer. According to his wishes, a Celebration of Life BBQ get together for family and friends will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.