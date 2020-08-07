Leon "Slick" Sells, age 84, of Villa Rica passed away August 6, 2020. Leon was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Dawsonville; as well as the National Sports Hall of Fame in Kentucky for Dirt Track Racing. Leon was a well-known name in all racing circuits. In his free time, he loved deer hunting with his family. He had a talent for story-telling and was a dear father, grandfather, and a friend to anyone who knew him. Leon never met a stranger and everyone he met loved him. Leon is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sells. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Sells of Villa Rica and Connie (Chris) Pearson of Danielsville; grandchildren, Michelle (Steven) Parkman, Kyle (April ) Smith, and Kara (Austin) Gifford; great-grandchildren; Alexis Bennett, Sadie Smith, Jason Baker, Madison Baker, Kyler Parkman, and Kennedy Parkman; girlfriend, Jean Floyd of Kennesaw; sisters, Drew Massey of Hiram, and Evelyn Eubanks of Douglasville; sister-in-law, Geneva (Ray) Barnes; son-in-law, Robert Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Eddie Barton and Rev. Richard Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM, as well as Tuesday before the service from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com
