Mildred Jones Sellers, age 91, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church in Marietta with Rev.'s Mike Ross, Jeff Clark, and Randy Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant #1 Church Cemetery in Blairsville, Georgia at 4pm. A native of Blairsville, GA, Mrs. Sellers moved to Marietta in 1969. She had worked as a Bailiff for the Cobb County Superior Court, and was a 50 year member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, her friends, her church, and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Sellers, and a sister, Myrtle (Bill) Ross. Survivors include: Daughter, Ava (John) Santamarina, Marietta, GA; Son, Brock (Beth) Sellers, Knoxville, TN; 3 Sisters, Mable Hughes (deceased husband Frank), Joyce Baldwin (deceased husband Junior), and Linda (Allen) Nichols; 5 Grandchildren, Isabella Santamarina, Caroline Sellers, Elizabeth Sellers, Taylor Lopez, and Drew Santamarina; 4 Great Grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
