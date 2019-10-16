Colonel Littleton Cole Selden died on October 11th in Marietta, GA at the age of 99. He is survived by his sons, Cole and David, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Littleton was born on January 12, 1920 in Jackson, NC. He attended the University of North Carolina where he studied pre-Med. Prior to graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force and fought valiantly in World War II. He served as a Colonel until 1971 when he settled in Marietta, GA and opened a successful furniture repair shop. He retired in 2017 at the age of 97. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Jane Knox Carpenter, his niece, and his great granddaughter, Lucy.
