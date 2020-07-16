Dorothy Mae Sedlak, age 85, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Atlanta, Mrs. Sedlak lived most of her life in Cobb County. She retired from Capital City Supply after 20 years of employment as an Executive Secretary. She was a member of Celebration Church of God in Dallas. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Sedlak. Survivors include: Husband, Bob Sedlak; 3 Sons, Keith Segars, Nolan Segars and Michael Sedlak; 2 Sisters, Opal Bramlett and Jewel Driskell; 10 Grandchildren, Angela Segars, Kristy Harrell, William Sedlak, Robert Sedlak, Michael Sedlak, Courtney Sedlak, Jennifer Sedlak, Mackenzie Rogers, Joshua Segars and Jacob Segars; 13 Great Grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
