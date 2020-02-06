Richard Lewis Seagraves, Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 to hear the words, well done my good and faithful servant. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Powder Springs First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Woods, and Rev. Alan Davis officiating. The interment to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Born in Monroe, Georgia on June 14, 1935, he grew up in Atlanta and attended O'Keefe High School where he played football for the Fighting Irish and met and married the love of his life Nancy Beavers Seagraves. Lewis and Nancy married on March 15, 1958 and they began their life together. Lewis worked and built a 37-1/2 year career with The Coca-Cola Company, his personality and love for the company opened several Sales & Management opportunities for him over the years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed his woodworking hobbies where many friends and family members were the recipients of his handiwork. Lewis also enjoyed using his skills on church mission trips, and also helping friends in need. He taught alongside Nancy in preschool Sunday school for more than 37 years at Mount Pisgah Baptist. He often talked about how much it made him feel to help someone else. His second hobby was his two grandsons, Kyle and Andrew. This hobby was a true gift of love. He taught them about woodwork and he shared his life's knowledge with them and he always had time for their questions. He was there for baseball games, band concerts, and would drop what he was doing to be there for them. His love of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets carried over to Kyle and Andrew and on most Saturday's you could find them watching the game with their Pop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Pansy Seagraves; brothers Julius Seagraves and James Seagraves; sister Eudora S. Couch; and father and mother in law Hiram and Anne Beavers. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nancy B. Seagraves, his daughter Kimberly Seagraves of Powder Springs, GA.; his son Richard L. Seagraves, Jr. (Judy) of Powder Springs, GA.; his grandsons Kyle Seagraves and wife Lindsay of Glencoe, AL.; and Andrew Seagraves of Birmingham, AL.; his great-grandchildren Kate Seagraves and Thomas Seagraves of Glencoe, AL.; his brother Troy E. Seagraves of Powder Springs, GA.; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends during a visitation between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel.
