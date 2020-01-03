Ms. Leona B. Scott age 79, of Marietta, GA passed on December 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11AM from Macedonia Christian Church, Macedonia Rd. Marietta, GA. Family will receive friends from 4PM-6PM Sunday, 1/5/20 at Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors 770-428-6333.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.