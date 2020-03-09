Roy Scoggins, J. Roy J. Scoggins, 86, of Smyrna, GA died March 08, 2020. Service will be held at 11 am, on March 11, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
