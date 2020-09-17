Shirley Eileen Montgomery Schmuhl passed away on Friday, September 11th, 2020. She was home in Heaven for her birthday on September 16th with family, friends and furry family members rushing to the heavenly gates to greet her. She was born in Harrison Township, Pennsylvania on September 16th, 1933 to Dolores Arnold Montgomery and Chester Elwood Montgomery. Shirley was the youngest of three children, and had a happy childhood in Western Pennsylvania. Upon completion of her education, she worked as an administrative assistant at Gulf Research Laboratories, and prided herself on her speedy typing skills and her ability to take dictation with Gregg shorthand. Until just days before her passing, she was making notes for herself in shorthand. In 1957, she met Lieutenant Raymond F. Schmuhl on a double date, and they were married on December 20th, 1957. Raymond was a career military officer and passed away with the rank of Colonel on January 2nd, 1970. After Raymond's passing, Shirley devoted an incredible amount of time and energy to raising her children; Sheryl, Rick and Kurt, as a single parent. She ruled with an iron fist and an insistence that we each had a strong work ethic, and that we were honest, respectful, responsible and caring individuals. In Pittsburgh, the winter of late 1971/early 1972 afforded excessive snowstorms and unbearably cold weather. Shirley decided that the family needed leave the snow behind, and would relocate in the spring of 1972 to "start a whole new life." She did some research, flew to Atlanta to locate a new home for her family and returned to Pittsburgh to sell her existing home; and to pack up her family. Mom prided herself on this decision, to move to a new city where she did not know a soul, did not have a job, and to carve out her own history for her little family. She persevered, and developed a family adage that we were "four cogs in a wheel that worked in harmony to accomplish any task presented to us." As a collective group we overcame some very challenging times, and we worked and grew together in unison. Shirley had a very successful career as an executive assistant to top executives in Atlanta for many years, and she retired in 1998. She was retired for approximately two months, when she complained to daughter Sheryl that she was "bored." Sheryl is a partner in her firm, and suggested that Mom join the team at Benefit Alternatives, Inc. to "fill in" for a short time. That short time extended to twenty years, and Shirley developed friendships with many of our clients. She would process their health claims, and quite possibly, share a favorite meatloaf recipe with them as well! Shirley's zest for life was equaled only by her love for her children and her grandchildren. She found joy in her garden's fresh tomatoes, sharing her homemade bread (as she would say, "made with her hands, not a machine"); and breaking down a restaurant recipe and imitating, or even trying to better the menu item. For a woman short in stature, she was large in personality. Shirley worked hard, and expected no less from those around her. She loved to laugh, and was the first to share a good joke. Shirley was very direct; one always knew where they stood with her. Her disapproval of a situation or an individual was typically indicated by her raised right eyebrow. Her children will gladly share stories of their run-ins with their mother's infamous raised right eyebrow and her larger than life wooden spoon. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was also preceded in death by her son, Ray (Rick) F. Schmuhl. Shirley is survived by daughter Sheryl Siler, son-in-law Ken W. Siler, Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, granddaughter Kirsten Siler of Atlanta, Georgia; son Kurt F. Schmuhl and his two sons Ray and Tyler Schmuhl of Cartersville, Georgia; sister Dolores Linnon of Butler, Pennsylvania; and sister Jane Bittcher, brother-in-law Albert Bittcher of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We are so very grateful to the entire village of caregivers who supported our mother and us in her final years: extended family, friends, community members, medical professionals and in-facility caregivers. Thank you. No services are planned at this time. Messages of condolences may be sent to sheryl@benefitalt.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to: Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090 Or on their website: www.alz.org Should you choose to make a donation, if you could please note that the donation is in memory of Shirley Schmuhl/Atlanta, we would very much like to thank you accordingly. Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society, Alpharetta GA in charge of arrangements.
