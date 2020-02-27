A strong, loving, and independent woman, Suzanne Simmons Schmidt died after living a long life of love and dedication. She taught her children the importance of family and created a tight family bond that now extends three generations beyond her own. Suzanne Simmons was born in April 1926 in Lanett, Alabama. She graduated from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts in 1946 with a BS in Household Economics. Her parents, Sue Marie Pearson Simmons and John Anderson Simmons, taught Suzanne and her brother John Simmons, Jr. how to live their deep faith, take care of one another, and treasure learning, values she carried throughout her life. Suzy met the love her life, Frederick Kenneth Schmidt, MD as a dietician intern at Duke Hospital. They were married in West Point, Georgia, on October 23, 1948. After Fred completed his urological training, they moved to Marietta, Georgia, in 1951 where they raised their six children with love and patience: Frederick Kenneth, Jr. (1949), David Martin (1951), Marcia Marie (1956), Laura Sue (1957), Mark Anderson (1959), and John Simmons (1964). She loved life with Fred. After the children were grown, the two of them enjoyed travel, time with friends, and getting to know their 12 grandchildren. Kenneth and his wife Elaine Turansky's children include Elizabeth (spouse William Wysocki and children Claire and Alexandra), Emily (spouse David Kelley and children Oliver and Benjamin), and Carolyn Marie ("Carlee"). David and his wife Margaret Abernathy's children include Chess (spouse Robert Dooley) and John David. Marcia and her husband Quentin Blaine's children include Rebecca (spouse Michael Pare and children William and Natalie Suzanne) and Chris (spouse Arianna Herman and daughter Madeleine). Laura's daughter is Haley (spouse Grant Truex and daughter Evelyn). Laura was also Suzanne's chief caregiver in her final years when dementia reached a point where more care was needed. Mark and Julee Hagin's children include Lauren (spouse Sam Jones), Michael, and Benjamin. John's daughter is Lee and his spouse is Linda Olson. In each grandchild, Suzanne could see the future. Suzanne Schmidt loved life and will be deeply missed. She died February 20, 2020 and has now rejoined Fred at home with God. A visitation will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta February 28 from 5-7 pm followed by a prayer service at 7pm. Her funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church February 29 at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wellstar Hospice, Marietta Garden Center, or Simmons University (Boston).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.