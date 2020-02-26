Suzanne Schmidt, Simmons Suzanne Simmons Schmidt, 93, of Marietta, GA died February 20, 2020. Service will be held at 12:00 pm, on February 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Feb 28
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Prayer Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
7:00PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Feb 29
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Prayer Service begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Mass
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
87 Lacy Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Suzanne's Funeral Mass begins.

