Jessica Ann (Conley) Schaefer was born on April 26, 1953 in Manchester, Connecticut. It was there she met the love of her life, Paul Schaefer, and they married in 1974. They went on to raise two daughters in Marietta, Georgia. Jessica had a successful career with SunTrust bank, reaching the 20-year mark before retiring. She did it all; a devoted wife, an adoring mother, and a talented professional. In her spare time, she loved interior design, card games, baking, horseback riding, beach time and sporting her Harley Davidson gear for motorcycle trips with her husband. Jessica enjoyed anything, as long as she was with her family. It is said that mothers are angels in disguise, those words could not be more fitting for Jessica. In life she was an amazing, brave, strong individual with a hint of sass that would surface with perfect timing. Beyond devoted to her family, she was the foundation, a support that could not be matched and felt even when absent of her presence. A wholly unselfish, giving woman, Jessica will leave an empty space not only in our hearts but in this world. She was one of kind, our Angel. Jessica is survived by Paul, her husband of 47 years; daughter; Laura Schaefer; daughter and son in law, Tracee and Arnold Sarindu; two grandchildren, Jesinee and Dash. Out of love and concern for family and friends, funeral services for Jessica are private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in honor of Jessica's memory by visiting her Tribute Page on the Alzheimer's Associations website at: http://act.alz.org/goto/Jessica_Schaefer
