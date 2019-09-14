Age 55, of St. Petersburg, passed away on September 5, 2019. Debbie graduated with a B.S. from Georgia State University. Debbie enjoyed volunteering, traveling and entertaining and she was a loving, joyful woman full of laughter who will be missed by all. She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Danny Cappiello; children, Michael T. Schaefer, II, of Wesley Chapel, FL, David E. Schaefer and Dustan M. Schaefer, both of St. Petersburg, FL; her parents, Jim and Janice Isom of Marrietta, GA; sisters, Kathy Isom of Charlotte, NC and Becky Renfer of Wauseon, OH. Debbie's celebration of life will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2pm at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Visit Debbie's online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.