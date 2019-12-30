Branyan Sauls, 90, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Charles Sineath. Interment will take place at the Campground Cemetery in Marietta. Branyan was a lifelong resident of Marietta. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Hawaii. He owned and operated Bomber Battery in Marietta from 1974-2001. Branyan was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Marietta. He was an active member of Marietta Kiwanis Club and helped start the Golden K. Kiwanis. Branyan was a devoted husband, father, and always enjoyed attending Camp Meeting. He also enjoyed planting and maintaining his vegetable garden. Branyan is survived by his daughter, Cathy; sister, Betty Sheldon and her husband, Bob; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cora Sauls; sister, Francis Willingham; and brother, Ward Sauls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in loving memory of Branyan to the Marietta Kiwanis Club, PO Box 3191, Marietta, GA 30061. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home in Marietta. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-428-1511
