Timothy "Tim" Lee Sams, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Tim was born October 1, 1965, in Memphis, Tennessee, son of the late Henry L. Sams and the late Linda L. Sams also of Marietta. A graduate of Marietta High School and the University of Georgia, Tim was a certified public accountant practicing tax and financial accountancy in Marietta for over twenty-five years. Tim is survived by his wife, Melissa McKee Sams and sons, Jonathan Lee Sams and Luke McKee Sams. Also surviving are brothers Brian Sams (Sherri) of Marietta and Matt Sams (Amy) of Bradenton, Florida, and nephews and nieces Joshua Sams (Ale), Haylee Sams, Hannah Sams, Elena Sams and Anna Knuckles. Family, friends, acquaintances and clients of Tim are invited to join the family in a time of remembrance and celebration of Tim's life to be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw, Avenue, Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Image Church, PO Box 3414, Marietta, Georgia 30061.
