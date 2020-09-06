It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ronald G. Saggese, age 82, of Acworth, Georgia formerly of New Hartford NY. Ronald passed away peacefully in his home on September 3rd, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Utica, New York to the late Frank and Victoria Saggese. Ronald married the love of his life Katherine Ann Scata on September 5, 1959 and shared a beautiful union for 61 years. Together they raised seven children. Ronald was a school teacher for thirty years with the Utica School District and soon after his retirement moved to Georgia to be close to his grandchildren. His greatest love and devotion was his family, it was central to every aspect of his life. Ronald never wavered in his loyalty, love and commitment to his family. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Ronald will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his loved ones. Ronald is preceded in death by his oldest son Dr. Ronald J. Saggese. To cherish his memory, Ronald leaves his loving wife Katherine, six children Frank (Christine) Saggese, John Saggese, Christa (Shawn) Benjamin, Michael (Linda) Saggese, Heidi (Robert) Pledger, Marc (Desiree) Saggese. He also leaves seventeen beloved Grandchildren: Frank Jr. (Ryann) Saggese, Byron (Samantha) Saggese, Peter (Hayley) Saggese, Danielle Schaller, Cassandra Casaletta, Sarah Saggese, Cayla Casaletta, Brian Casaletta, Allegra Saggese, Noah Saggese, Isabella Saggese, James Matheny, Jake Matheny, Bianca Saggese, Geneva Saggese, Angelina Saggese, Alexandria Saggese. Ron was blessed with two Great Grandchildren Lola and Shepard Saggese. A Funeral Mass will be held on September 9, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Rd. NW, Kennesaw, Georgia Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30152 (770)422-7299
