Mr. Gregory Lane Russell, age 52 of Powder Springs, passed November 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11AM from Zion MBC, Marietta, GA. Interment: Georgia National Cemetery Monday, December 9th at 10AM. 770-428-6333
