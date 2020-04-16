Carla Dodd Russell, 61, of Marietta passed away on April 12, 2020. Due to the current gathering restrictions the family will announce a memorial service at a later time. Carla is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Tony Russell; two daughters, Holly Russell and Jenny Russell; sister, Julie McCoy (Bruce); nephew, Ben McCoy and niece, Molly Whigham (Jonah). Carla was born in Atlanta and graduated from Marietta High School. After graduation from Georgia Southern she became an Art Teacher at the local school. After moving back to Marietta, she continued with her passion and went into Art Restoration, which she continued for many years. After the birth of her two daughters she became very focused on her family but still continued to do Art on the side. She was a loving wife and mother that will be missed by her family and friends. Flowers are appreciated or you may make a donation in her honor to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org. MayesWardDobbins.com
