Melvin Wesley Rush, age 90, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27th from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.