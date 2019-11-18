Jo Ann Ruff, 72, of Charleston,SC, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019. Born on 10/31/1946, in Marietta, Georgia. Jo Ann was the daughter of Harold and Frances (Chastain) Bankston. Jo Ann is predeceased by her loving husband, of 24 years, Charles Ruff. Also, her father Harold Bankston. Jo Ann is survived by her daughters: Karen Woodman (Jeff); Mary Beth Dukes (Kevin); Kim Betbeze (Bender); Kelly Eichorn (Pete) and son Chad Ruff (Erica). Jo Ann and Charles had eleven grandchildren. Her two brothers: Howard Bankston and Ronald Bankston (Donna). And three nieces and a nephew. Jo Ann loved her friends and family so well. She was a great hostess and cook. Her home and garden was full of flowers that she grew and she was surrounded by art she created. Visitation on November 25, 2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home at 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Ga, 30152 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Celebration of Life service will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.
