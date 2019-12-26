Lisa C. Royer, 51, of Camas, WA passed away suddenly on December 13th, 2019 at 11:01pm in Vancouver, WA. A public visitation is planned for Sunday, December 29th from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Macland Chapel (3940 Macland Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127). The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30th at 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (4300 King Springs Road, S.E. Smyrna, GA 30082). Burial will follow the Mass at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, GA. Lisa was born in Anchorage, AK while her father was in the Air Force and she later lived in Florida as a small child. She moved in 1980 and spent most of her life in Marietta and Woodstock, Georgia. Lisa graduated Marietta High School in 1988 and attended Massey Business school. She worked as a nanny and later as a preschool teacher at Hillside Preschool in Woodstock, GA. She moved to Camas, WA in 2012. Most of her time was spent as a homemaker caring for her husband and raising four boys. She often carried out this responsibility all by herself at times due to her spouse's work. Her favorite pastimes included reading a variety of novels, exploring new cookbooks and making lists of things to plan and complete. She loved decorating for the all holidays and loved traditions. She was always excited to travel to new destinations and she loved family activities. She always took the time to look out for others and make their day better and special. This was especially true on birthdays. She had lots of special relationships that had developed over the years. She was a loyal person one could count on and she will be deeply missed and remembered by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Lisa is survived by her husband Jeffery T. Royer of Camas, WA and her four sons; son Thomas B. Royer of Woodstock, GA; sons Jeffery Grant Royer, Philip W. Royer and Harris E. Royer of Camas, WA, her father Herb Cull & brother Jeff Cull, sister-in-law Lynn Cull of Douglasville, GA, brother Chris Cull of Conyers, GA.; her father in law Thomas J. Royer, mother in law Kathryn Royer of Marietta, GA; also numerous brother/sister in laws, nieces nephews, aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you support the Ovarian Cancer Institute in memory of Lisa's beloved mother, Pat Cull, at secure.qgiv.com/event/account/918281
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
10:00AM
4300 King Springs Road SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.