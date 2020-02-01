Jess W. Rousey, Jr., 86, of Mableton, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Mr. Rousey is survived by his daughter Samantha Rousey Glass (Donnie) of Dallas GA.; his grandson Joseph Michael Rousey Jr. (Kathy) of Mabelton, GA.; his great-grandchildren Taylor, Nevaeh, and Liam Rousey; his three sisters Frances Anthony of Mableton, GA, Bobbie Ann Yager of Athens, GA, Tracy Rousey of Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM - 1:00PM on Monday prior to the funeral service. Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511. www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
