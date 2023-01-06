Charlene B. Ross, age 80, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. James Burt and Mr. Jim Stein officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Washington, GA, Mrs. Ross lived most of her life in Cobb County. She worked in Administration at various schools throughout the Cobb County School System. Afterwards, she worked with her husband at his Nationwide Insurance Agency in Powder Springs. She enjoyed 29 years of coaching girls softball, and along with her husband, co-founded the West Cobb Girls Softball Association. Mrs. Ross was strong in her faith, and was a lifelong member of various churches and served in women's ministries, most recently at Mars Hill Community Church. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, and with her husband, enjoyed classic car clubs and membership in the North Georgia Relic Hunters Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Frances Bradley. Survivors include: Husband of 60 years, Charles C. Ross, Jr.; Son, Brad (Jean) Ross, Todd, NC; Daughter, Jill (Jon) Hutson, Powder Springs, GA; Brother, Rob (Carole) Bradley, Valrico, FL; 6 Grandchildren, Kelsey Bentley and husband Sean Donovan, Jonathan Hutson, Alex Ross, Avery Ross, Anson Ross, and Asbury Ross. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.